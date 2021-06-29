Microsoft has announced July’s lineup of Xbox Games with Gold titles.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S gets gorgeous Another World-esque sci-fi side-scroller Planet Alpha for the entire month of July, and competitive tower defense meets arcade action game Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break from 16th July to 15th August.

Two games are available via backwards compatibility: Rare’s OG Xbox game Conker: Live & Reloaded (1st to 15th July); and 2012 Xbox 360 collection Midway Arcade Origins (16th to 31st July).

Anything take your fancy?