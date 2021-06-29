Planet Alpha! Rock of Ages 3! Conker! Midway Arcade Origins!
Microsoft has announced July’s lineup of Xbox Games with Gold titles.
Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S gets gorgeous Another World-esque sci-fi side-scroller Planet Alpha for the entire month of July, and competitive tower defense meets arcade action game Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break from 16th July to 15th August.
Two games are available via backwards compatibility: Rare’s OG Xbox game Conker: Live & Reloaded (1st to 15th July); and 2012 Xbox 360 collection Midway Arcade Origins (16th to 31st July).
Anything take your fancy?
// For login with Facebook functionality
function appendFacebookSDK() {
window.fbAsyncInit = function () {
FB.init({
appId: ‘156247124404264’,
version: ‘v2.7’,
channelUrl: ‘/channel.html’,
status: true,
cookie: true,
xfbml: true,
oauth: true
});
};
// Load the SDK Asynchronously
(function (d) {
var js, id = ‘facebook-jssdk’, ref = d.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {
return;
}
js = d.createElement(‘script’);
js.id = id;
js.async = true;
js.onload = function () {
if (typeof runFacebookLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookLogin();
}
if (typeof runFacebookRegistrationLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookRegistrationLogin();
}
};
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/en_GB/all.js”;
ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);
}(document));
}
// Drop Third-Party Cookies on Consent
function dropCookies() {
!function (f, b, e, v, n, t, s) {
if (f.fbq)return;
n = f.fbq = function () {
n.callMethod ?
n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments)
};
if (!f._fbq)f._fbq = n;
n.push = n;
n.loaded = !0;
n.version = ‘2.0’;
n.queue = [];
t = b.createElement(e);
t.async = !0;
t.src = v;
s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s)
}(window,
document, ‘script’, ‘//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘560747571485047’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘738979179819818’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
appendCarbon();
}
Leave a Reply