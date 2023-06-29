Microsoft announced i Games with Gold Of July 2023, which are Xbox Series X|S and One games included in Xbox Live Gold membership. Next month’s menu proposes Darkwood and When the Past was Around.

Darkwood will be available from 1 to 31 July 2023. It’s an isometric survival horror that doesn’t need to rely on jumpscare to put players under pressure, keeping the tension and sense of danger high throughout the adventure. The game takes place in a mysterious dark forest in the People’s Republic of Poland where the protagonists have been trapped. During the day they will have to explore, interact with mysterious characters and collect resources, while at night they will have to hide from the threats that infest the forest. If you want to know more here is our review of Dark Wood.

When the Past was Around, on the other hand, will be available to subscribers between July 16 and August 15, 2023. It is a point and click puzzle adventure with a story about love, acceptance, joy and pain that can be felt in the various stages of a relationship, all set in a surreal world made up of rooms disconnected from memories and time.

What do you think of the free Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games for Live Gold members coming next month? Let us know in the comments.