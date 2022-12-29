Microsoft has officially announced the Games with Gold Of January 2023i.e. i free games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onand for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, also included in Game Pass Ultimate. Next month’s line-up includes Iris Fall and Autonauts.

Iris Fall will be available for free from 1 to 31 January 2023. It is a puzzle adventure in which we will take on the role of young Iris, who finds herself in a labyrinthine world of light and shadow after following a mysterious black cat. The game takes advantage of a largely monochromatic cartoonish visual style, with the gameplay revolving around overcoming environmental puzzles related to light and shadow.

Autonauts instead it will be available for free from 16 January to 15 February 2023. In this game we will have to find uninhabited planets and transform them, starting from the basics, such as collecting resources such as stones and wood, up to the creation of a group of worker robots that we will have to teach various actions, fishing, cooking and building houses, and shape its artificial intelligence in such a way as to expand our colony.

What do you think of the free Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games for Live Gold members arriving in January 2023? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we remind you that the Games with Gold December 2022 games are still available.