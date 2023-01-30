With February just hours away, Xbox has revealed the two games that will arrive at no additional cost to all users who have a subscription to Games With Gold. However, do not expect something interesting.

Between February 1 and 28, all users of this service will be able to download for the king, a game that usually costs $24.99. Similarly, between February 16 and March 15, Guts N Goals, which is priced at $14.99 dollars. Both titles can be downloaded at no additional cost for all Xbox Games With Gold users.

for the king is described as:

“The King has been assassinated and the kingdom is in chaos. It’s up to you and your rock band to help save this land. Play in single player, local or online co-op and choose to stick together or split up your party to cover more ground. Fight in fast and brutal turn-based combat using your unique abilities. Survive cunning enemies, hidden traps, and bad weather as you fight and explore to solve the mystery of the king’s murder and restore order to the kingdom.

For its part, Guts N Goals is:

“Play the best game in the world upside down and on a skating rink or on the beach! Gut N Goals is an arcade-style soccer game where you can hit your friends while trying to score. Get your bat and get smack-tastic in multiple crazy stadiums, each with their own unique mechanics. Try lots of fun mini-games. Watch out for the penalties… wait, no penalty cards! Go crazy! Choose from over 30 heroes with character abilities, and stay tuned because random mutators can change the way you play at any time.”

These two games are from Xbox One, so everyone with a Series X | S can also enjoy of these experiences. As you will remember, Xbox 360 games were no longer offered last year, so the offer of this service decreased substantially.

On related topics, Xbox surpasses PlayStation in active users. Likewise, these were all Xbox Developer_Direct announcements.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that PlayStation Plus also offers games that are not worth much, this does not happen as often as in Games With Gold. It’s been months without a title worth downloading, and it looks like this will continue for a long time.

Via: comic book