Microsoft has indicated which are the free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S of August 2022 included in the Xbox Live Gold subscription (also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). THE Games with Gold next month are:

Calico (Xbox One), August 1 – 31

ScourgeBringer (Xbox One), August 16 – September 15

Saints Row 2 (Xbox 360), August 1 – August 15

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine (Xbox 360), August 16 – 31

In our review of Calico we explained to you that “Calico is from a theoretical point of view a very interesting and original production: a simulator that for the first time partially overshadows the character editor (although present and not trivial) and the management of main activities and secondary (equally present) to devote yourself to wildlife. The game world is full of cats and other pacioccose creatures (all from the real world) to look after, cuddle, caress, love, to surround yourself with. And it also convinced us there. ‘idea of ​​offering a title that just wants to relax players, without obsessing them with increasing tasks; a bit like Animal Crossing taught. But the graphics and technical sector, and even the optimization on Nintendo Switch, are all embarrassing aspects of production , really too serious to be ignored. An opportunity for now wasted, which however with some interventions could at least improve a little. ”

The description of ScourgeBringer reads: “Blast your way through a post-apocalyptic world as Kyhra, the deadliest warrior in your clan. Explore the fast-paced roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer. Attack your enemies and the bosses who guard the scourge’s secrets. The ever-changing dungeons lurk. mysteries and memories of the explorers of the past that can help you move forward and, perhaps, redeem all of humanity. ”

The description of Saints Row 2 reads: “In five years, many things have changed. Upon awakening from a coma it is revealed that the 3rd Street Saints have been disbanded and their territory has been conquered by organizations supported by corrupt corporations. Rebuild the Saints and take back your territory in a open world adventure that mixes humor and violence and asks you to earn respect by any means necessary. ”

In the end, Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine is described like this: “Who can land the coup of a lifetime? Assemble a team of first-rate thieves and get to work. Choose one of eight characters, each with a unique set of abilities, such as pickpocketing, the blacksmith, the cleaner and more. Play alone or with three other friends as you sneak into nightclubs and yachts. Each stage is told from a different perspective in this award-winning game. ”

What do you think of the free games of August 2022?