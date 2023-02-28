Microsoft continues to release titles for Xbox Games with Gold subscribers, and we’re here again to continue wondering why.

Three more games will be available over the course of March. First up is Trüberbrook, a mystery adventure set in the 1960s, which will be yours to claim from 1st to 31st March.

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection will be available the full month as well, for any World War 2 strategy fans.

Xbox Games with Gold for March 2023.

Finally, there’s arty horror indie Lamentum, which you can nab from 16th March to 15th April, if you so choose.

These titles are separate to those available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog – details of all of February’s games have already been announced. We should hear of March’s first selection soon.

When will Microsoft wind up offering games to Gold subscribers? Not next month, apparently.