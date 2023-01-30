Microsoft announced i Games with Gold Of February 2023i.e. i free games downloadable by Xbox Live Gold subscribers and consequently also by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers: these are For the King and Guts N Goals.

In line with the well-established trend of the service, these are not really big-caliber games, but by now we know more or less what to expect from Games with Gold. To recap, this is the schedule for February 2023:

For the King – February 1st to 28th

Guts N Goals – February 16th to March 15th

For the King is a strategic RPG focused on turn-based combat, which sees us put together a group of heroes and lead them on quests in a medieval fantasy setting, against various fighters and creatures to restore peace in the kingdom. The game can be played in single or cooperative multiplayer locally or online and has a rather deep strategic structure, as those who are Game Pass subscribers may have experienced, given that the game was in the catalog until some time ago.

Guts N Goals is a sort of arcade sports game that borrows some rules from football and sees us busy trying to score against the opponent’s goal but also using clubs and other blunt weapons to push the ball (and not only). It’s not exactly a known title but it could be interesting in multiplayer.

In short, the now standard trend of Games with Gold continues, with games offered of rather small dimensions (not to say unknown), especially if compared with what the corresponding PlayStation Plus offers at the same time but above all, to remain within the Microsoft sphere, the same Xbox Game Pass.

In any case, we remind you that the January 2023 Games with Gold games are still available.