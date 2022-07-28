Microsoft officially announced all four titles Xbox Games With Gold for August 2022. These games are available for free download for members Xbox Live Gold, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Let’s see them in detail.

Calico – from 1st to 31st August

Calico is a community simulator in which you will be entrusted with a very important and adorable task: rebuild the village cat café and crowd it with beautiful and cuddly creatures! You’ll travel to a small village full of magical girls and other amazing friends, and you’ll be given a run-down cat café. Fill your place with cute furniture, fun decorations, delicious sweets and make it swarm with animals as it once was.

ScourgeBringer – from August 16th to September 15th

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity has wreaked havoc on all of humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of his clan: Kyhra. He helps her explore the unknown and break through ancient machines that protect the seal of her past, and perhaps humanity’s redemption as well.

Saints Row 2 – from 1st to 15th August

Join the 3rd Street Saints in the sequel to the hit video game from 2006! Saints Row offers in-depth character customization, a fully explorable world by land, air or sea, and an online co-op mode that allows you to play the entire storyline of Saints Row 2 with a friend.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine – from 16 to 31 August

Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine is a robbery and robbery game. Gather a group of thieves and land the perfect shot.

