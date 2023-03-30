Microsoft has revealed what are the games including of Games with Gold, which we recall are also part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The titles included in the subscriptions for the month of April 2023 are two:

Out of Space: Couch Edition – April 1-30

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – April 16th to May 15th

Out of Space: Couch Edition is a multiplayer cooperative game in which we have to live on a spaceship with roommates. We will have to generate resources, stop alien invasions, improve the devices on board the ship and build a house that is sustainable.

Out of Space: Couch Edition

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle adventure based on the hit TV series. We will have to control the main characters of the show, taking advantage of their unique abilities to advance in a series of levels, creating perfectly synchronized plans.





Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

The base price of the two games on Xbox is €9.99 for Out of Space: Couch Edition and €24.99. With Games with Gold in April 2023, players therefore obtain products for a total value of €34.98.

We remind you that the April 2023 games of PS Plus Essential for PS4 and PS5 have also been announced.