The new announcement of the Games with Goldwhich also during the month of April 2022 will allow users to get their hands on several interesting free games in case they are subscribe to Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewith the ability to enjoy everything on the Xbox console.

Specifically, as officially confirmed, the free games of the Xbox Games with Gold of April 2022 are:

Another Sight | April 1st – April 30th |

| April 1st – April 30th | Hue | April 16 – May 15 |

| April 16 – May 15 | Outpost Kaloki X | April 1 – April 15 |

| April 1 – April 15 | MX vs ATV Alive | April 16 – April 30 |

Like every month, including last month, there is no shortage of news on which to be able to put your hand, but it is good to remember to proceed with obtaining all the free games before the relative dates have expired, since in this case these will go lost and cannot be permanently blocked on the account and usable as long as you are a subscriber to the service.

Xbox Games With Gold | April 2022 -Another Sight

-Hue

-Outpost Kaloki X

-MX vs ATV Alive Link: https://t.co/v66XeqhdVL pic.twitter.com/8eTPSfkzSX – Shinobi602 (@ shinobi602) March 29, 2022

As for the experiences of this month, despite as always they are not who knows how expensive titles, which are generally destined for the Xbox Game Pass, now the main service of the company and constantly updated which in fact hosts many titles that have arrived. on the market for a short time.

All that remains is to be able to wait a few more days before finally being able to start enjoying the first pearls present by redeeming them on your account, letting them remain permanently available as long as you subscribe to the service, as just mentioned. From platforming, to puzzles, to sports, even the month of April 2022 is far from lacking in terms of free games, waiting to find out what the competitors’ offers will be.

