Three highly anticipated games they will be present atXbox Games Showcase tomorrow night: to report it are four different sources deemed reliable by GameReactor, and the titles in question are none other than Fable, Avowed and Persona 3 Reload.

The last one has actually already been mistakenly confirmed by Atlus through a leak with trailer and release date, while as regards Fable and Avowed rumors have been circulating for a few days already, but nothing more than this.

“Four different sources I spoke with confirmed that both Avowed and Fable will be presented at the Xbox Games Showcase,” reads the GameReactor report signed by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu.

“The new trailers, as promised, will not be CG like those used at the time of the announcement, but rather give us an indication of what they will look like and what it will be like to play with these two titles.”

Furu added that some rumored first-party projects will not be shown during the show, in particular, there will be no Western RPGs during the presentation organized by Microsoft.