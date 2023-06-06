at 7:00 pm next Sunday will be heldXbox Games Showcase and, having got to follow the Playstation Showcase of the May 24thmany fans are curious to know what the dynamics and differences will be with the competitors that the live broadcast will offer us Microsoft. In fact, the latest information received comes from a fan who comments on a post on the profile of Aaron Greenberg, vice-president of the Gaming Marketing division of Microsoftwho points out that he would prefer the games already announced to have trailers with gameplay images and not just computer graphics video clips.

Aaron Greenberg’s response was not long in coming and, almost like a dig at the entirety of the PlayStation live CGI trailersthe vice-president revealed how none of the Xbox Showcase trailers will be fully CG and only some of those present may have small cut scenes not present in the game to accompany the gameplay images.

What can I say, a really interesting premise for a live broadcast that at this point we can imagine will be really full of meat. So what should we expect from this Xbox Showcase 2023? We have certainly all made an idea of ​​what we would like to see but we just have to wait for theJune 11th to find out what Xboxes has in store for its large audience.