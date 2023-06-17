StreamCharts has published the ranking of the most viewed videogame conferences of this beginning of June, or rather of the period corresponding to Summer Game Fest 2023revealing that theXbox Game Showcase it was there most viewed presentationbesting Geoff Keighley’s main event.

The ranking is based on the peak viewstherefore we are talking here about contemporary spectators during the live broadcast, not total views also in the following period.

The chart with the ranking of the most viewed conferences in June 2023

As we can see in the graph above, Xbox Games Showcase 2023 turns out to be the most viewed conference, with a peak of 2,387,524 concurrent online viewers.

This was followed by the main evening of the Summer Game Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley, which reached 2,025,712 peak spectators. Ubisoft Forward is further behind in third position, with 1,163,861 spectators and followed by the Capcom Showcase and then the PC Gaming Show, both with over 600,000 contemporary spectators.

The graph only considers the June 2023 conferences, but the most viewed of the extended period would be the Playstation Showcase staged at the end of May. This was one of the most viewed conferences ever for Sony, reaching a peak of concurrent views of 2,670,504, still not far from the Xbox Game Showcase 2023, even considering the enormous expectation that the PlayStation Showcase brought with it, after the long wait from the previous one.