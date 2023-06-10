Sunday 11 June at 19:00 the expected will be broadcast Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct, Microsoft’s double appointment in which it will reveal what’s cooking for green-crossed players. Thanks to a tip, which ironically came from PlayStation Game Size, we find out that the event should last 1 hour, 52 minutes and 19 seconds.

PlayStation Game Size is a Twitter profile that has gained some trust over the years thanks to its reports that often turn out to be correct, so we tend to trust this tip too. In any case, it must be said that the total duration indicated could also include a possible show start countdown, so the actual showcase could last a few minutes less.

In any case, it is an event eagerly awaited by Xbox and PC players, and not only them since it is probable that news will also arrive from third parties for the occasion, such as for example the now highly discounted Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5, leaked online a few days ago.

Furthermore, according to GamesReactor sources, for the occasion we will also see Fable and Avowed after a long radio silence, while the possible release date of Forza Motorsport has arrived from an eXputer report, which is one of the games already confirmed for the event .

In short, it is likely that we will see some good ones and in this regard, as usual, you are all invited to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 + Starfield Direct in the company of the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it on our Twitch channel.