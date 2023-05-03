After the confirmation of the cancellation of E3 2023, the software and hardware houses have begun to test new lands on the front of the presentation of news.

Microsoft and Bethesdatoday, presented their personal conference summer. According to what we can read about xbox official site, will be held on 11 June.

On 11 June, therefore, we will have the opportunity to attend two conferences: The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Directone after the other.

The company said the following:

We are pleased to announce that the Xbox Games Showcase will be live-streamed on June 11 at 10:00am PT (local time zones below). Immediately following the Showcase, we will be airing Starfield Direct, an in-depth dive into the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. Join us for some new surprises and first looks from our incredibly talented in-house studios and our many creative partners around the world. This is the day gamers have been waiting to see what’s coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.

The day June 13thhowever, there will be the now traditional Games Showcase Extendedwhich will include a series of in-depth interviews about the announcements made in the previous days.

It will be possible to watch the event through the official Xbox channels of YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.