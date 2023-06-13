What were the most viewed trailers among those presented at theXbox Games Showcase? Analyst Benji-Sales was responsible for compiling the list, who evaluated trailer by trailer, calibrating the ranking net of reaction videos and those stolen in advance, such as Persona 3 Reload.

Star Wars Outlaws – 3.1m+ Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – 1.9m+ Starfield Direct – 1.6m+ Payday 3 – 1.5m Starfield Gameplay – 1.4m Fabulous – 1.3m+ Cities Skylines 2 – 1m+ Metaphor: ReFantazio – 700k+

As you can see, Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars Outlaws took the lead in the rankings, one of the real surprises of this summer, as well as a very promising open world, given what we saw during the Ubisoft Forward.

In second position we find Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 which has been talked about a lot over the last few months. Starfield instead appears in third position, which also makes sense since it is the recording of the entire Direct, therefore a much longer movie than the others (the shorter gameplay video is in fifth position).