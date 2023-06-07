Further rumors about the contents of theXbox Games Showcasefor which the presence of Fabulousat least according to the usual Jeff Grubb, while some resellers hint that i Starfield pre-orders they should open right on the occasion of the event.

As reported on NeoGAF, an email from Green Man Gaming seems to indicate the forthcoming start of the official pre-order campaign for Starfield, which could just open on June 11th at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Screenshot of the email from Green Man Gaming which appears to indicate that pre-orders for Starfield are about to start

The question would make sense: if the game were confirmed as arriving on September 6, 2023, as previously reported in the latest update on its release date, three months earlier would be a standard period for starting the booking campaign.

Furthermore, a rather reliable leak has already indicated the launch of Starfield controllers and headsets probably scheduled for the same date of June 11th, therefore it is highly probable that everything is part of the promotional campaign starting for the new Bethesda game.

As for Fable, there is a sudden countermand from Jeff Grubb: the VentureBeat journalist/insider who was very dubious about the presence of the Playground Games game at the Xbox Games Showcase now seems to have changed his mind, while remaining vague.

“I have changed my mind. I wouldn’t be surprised anymore if Fable is at the Xbox show now. I don’t know anything yet”. This is the new message published today in response to his previous update in which he seemed to indicate his certainty about the absence of Fable – despite some clues that seemed to indicate a possible presentation – which evidently has changed radically.

In any case, all that remains is to wait for the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023 and find out the truth at this point.