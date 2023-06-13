Don’t miss your appointment tonight with theXbox Games Showcase Extend, the Microsoft event with insights on the games shown on Sunday evening and also some surprises yet to be revealed. Of course you are all welcome to follow along with us on Twitch on the sixth day of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games marathon.

The Xbox showcase which will air at 19:00 Italian today, Tuesday 13 June 2023is obviously the main course of the day, but it is absolutely not the only one since we have a rich program in store for you.

Indeed, our marathon already starts at 15:00 and will continue until late in the evening. On the front line as usual we will find Pierpaolo, Giordana and Alessio live from our studio in Rome, with Vincenzo and Francesco who will intervene in connection from Los Angeles.

Waiting for the Xbox Games Showcase Extend ours will comment on the innovations presented in this busy week of events, they’ll be playing the latest demos, like the one for Final Fantasy 16 available yesterday on PlayStation Store, completing the tier list of games on display and obviously having a lot of chat with our chat.

What can we expect from the Xbox Games Showcase Extendend? Usually in these appointments Microsoft proposes insights, behind-the-scenes interviews with developers and gameplay walkthroughs of the games featured on Sunday’s show (here’s a summary of everything that was announced). Among the games already confirmed there will also be Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion.

This year however Microsoft has in store some surprises too. The Redmond giant has in fact revealed that for the occasion there will also be third-party games not shown during the main event, so it is certainly an appointment not to be missed.

You can follow the streaming through the player within this news or directly through ours Twitch channel. In this regard, if you haven’t already done so, we advise you to subscribe to stay constantly updated on our live broadcasts. Furthermore, on our pages you will find the hub of the Summer of Games 2023 with all the news and insights on the games that are the protagonists of the summer events.