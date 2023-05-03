Microsoft has revealed that it has planned a second summer event, which will air a few days after the Xbox Showcase & Starfield Direct on June 11, where new information will be revealed on the games arriving on the green-crossed platforms in the coming months. We are talking about theXbox Games Showcase Extendwhich will air on June 13 at 19:00 Italian.

According to the details shared on the official website, for the occasion we can expect “interviews focused on the news of the Xbox Games Showcase and updates Partner Games” from Microsoft.

Considering last year’s event, from the “Extended” we can expect one show with a more relaxed rhythm and of minor importance compared to the main one, but still very interesting to follow, given that many new information will certainly be revealed on the next games arriving on PC, Xbox consoles and in the Game Pass catalog.

You can follow the live through the official channels Twitch And YouTube official Xbox.

Also today, Microsoft confirmed the date and unveiled the precise time of the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct.