We recall that during the event Microsoft showed first party games such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, Fable, South of Midnight, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Towerborne, but also third party games such as Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Cities: Skylines 2, 33 Immortals.

Microsoft has disclosed that the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct in the seven days after it aired, they recorded over 92 million views – when calculating views of the show, trailers and event segments – resulting in a 38% increase in viewership over last year’s show. The company said it “became the highest rated and most viewed Xbox show ever!”

Microsoft’s words for fans and developers

Phil Spencer who

Microsoft wanted to thank both the teams involved in the Xbox Games Showcase/Starfield Direct and the fans.

He said: “We would like to thank all the teams involved, from the studios themselves who worked tirelessly to bring their games to the fair (many of them showing their designs for the first time), to the many, many people who worked behind the scenes to contribute to the success of the fair. But above all, we would like to thank you for bringing your curiosity, enthusiasm and support. Xbox’s mission is to bring the joy of gaming to everyone, everywhere, and your joy in seeing the future of Xbox helps us know we’re on the right track.”

“In August, Xbox will travel to Gamescom in Germany, the largest gaming event in the world, and we will set up our biggest booth ever to showcase the amazing games we have in store for you. We will have more news about our presence in the coming weeks at the fair – stay tuned!”.