Via a post on the official Xbox blog, Microsoft confirmed the date of Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct, also revealing the precise time at which the two events will be broadcast. The appointment is set at 19:00 Italian on Sunday 11 June.

The first event will be the Xbox Games Showcase, where for the occasion there will be “surprises” and games created by the numerous internal teams of Microsoft and third-party partners will be shown for the first time, according to the information reported on the official website. The Starfield Direct will follow where new details will be revealed and there will be “tons of new gameplaydeveloper interviews and behind-the-scenes information” on the Bethesda title.

It will be possible follow the live in 30 different languages, including Italian, via the channel Twitch And YouTube of Xbox. Additionally, the livestream will also be available in American Sign Language, English, and English audio descriptions via the channel Twitch And Facebook of XboxASL.

Also, the Xbox Games Showcase Extendend is scheduled a few days later, with lots of new information on games coming to PC and Xbox and developer interviews.