Aaron Greenberg gave some details on what we will see at theXbox Games Showcase which will be held in a few days, and which apparently will have one duration total of about two hours; starting with the fact that all trailers will be in-gamewithout teaser in CG only.

“None of our first party games on the show will be presented with a CG-only trailer,” Greenberg wrote. “Everything you see will be material in-game, in-engine or in-game with some cinematic sequences. Each trailer will be labeled to provide our fans with absolute clarity.”

It’s not over: arriving on June 11th starting at 19.00, the Xbox Games Showcase will not have the limit this time of being able to present outgoing titles only between now and the next twelve monthswhich means that it will be able to provide a glimpse into the future of the platform.

Greenberg joked about confirming that on the show no movie trailers will be shownwhich obviously is a dig at the latest PlayStation Showcase, where the new Gran Turismo trailer has found its place.

When finally asked to publish a post asking users to keep the enthusiasm at baythe vice president of Xbox Games Marketing answered clearly: “I’m not going to suggest, temper or anticipate anything.”

“I love to see even the wildest expectations: the advice I can give you is to keep an open mind and enjoy the journey.” As mentioned, we start on 11 June at 19.00, live here with the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it.