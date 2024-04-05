According to a report published by The Verge, the date of theXbox Games Showcase 2024or the main presentation event dedicated to the Microsoft console this year, should be on June 9th, therefore placing it in a rather classic period for this event.

The presence of an Xbox Showcase 2024 was already confirmed by Microsoft some time ago, but beyond the month of June there was still no precise date for the event. Obviously we cannot take this information as official yet, but considering that it is the second Sunday of June it seems to be a likely date for the event.

Furthermore, according to what was reported by The Verge, among the games present there would also be the new Call of Duty, which would represent the first real introduction of an Activision Blizzard game within the event dedicated to Xbox Game Studios since the acquisition of publisher.