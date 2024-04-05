According to a report published by The Verge, the date of theXbox Games Showcase 2024or the main presentation event dedicated to the Microsoft console this year, should be on June 9th, therefore placing it in a rather classic period for this event.
The presence of an Xbox Showcase 2024 was already confirmed by Microsoft some time ago, but beyond the month of June there was still no precise date for the event. Obviously we cannot take this information as official yet, but considering that it is the second Sunday of June it seems to be a likely date for the event.
Furthermore, according to what was reported by The Verge, among the games present there would also be the new Call of Duty, which would represent the first real introduction of an Activision Blizzard game within the event dedicated to Xbox Game Studios since the acquisition of publisher.
Big news coming soon
According to Tom Warren, author of the report, during this year's Xbox Game Showcase there should be space for several titles of considerable interest, some of which will arrive during 2024 such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle and also the new Call of Duty.
It is not clear whether Activision Blizzard and Bethesda have their own space separate from the rest of the event, but it seems that at least some of their games are destined to be part of the lineup of titles to be shown during the Xbox Game Showcase 2024.
As previously reported, on this occasion there should also be space for Gears 6 and perhaps even State of Decay 3.
#Xbox #Games #Showcase #date #Call #Duty #present #report