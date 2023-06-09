Xboxes reminds us that Sunday 11 June, at 19.00 (CEST) the eagerly awaited live streaming will take place Xbox Games Showcasefollowed immediately by the Starfield Direct, with news and updates on games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass. Live streams are available in over 30 languagesamong which sign language American and British, and audio descriptions in English.

Also, the 13 June, at 19.00 Xbox will kick off at the Xbox Games Showcase Extendedfollowed, immediately after, by the live broadcast Go Monthly.

The following links are available to view live streams:



Source: Microsoft