Today is the day ofXbox Games Showcase 2023which is the biggest event in the Xbox world but which also promises to be one of the biggest ever for this year, considering the duration and the possible contents, so we remind you to follow it in live with us on Twitch In the day 4 of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games!

The Xbox Games Showcase is obviously the main course of the day, but it’s not the only one, as the plan it is still full and the one scheduled for today, June 11, 2023, is another real live marathon on Twitch on this fourth day of Multiplayer.it Summer of Games.

So let’s see the program of contents planned for the broadcast, remembering that Pierpaolo, Alessio, Giordana and Aligi will once again be in the studio and that Vincenzo and Francesco will connect live from Los Angeles, where they will follow the events closely.

It starts on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel at 15:00, with an editorial challenge on expectations for today’s Xbox conference, also starting from the many rumors that have emerged in recent days. We already know that Starfield will be present with a dedicated Direct immediately after the main part of the Xbox Games Showcase, while the presence of Forza Motorsport is almost obvious, which should be almost in the pipeline.

Insistent rumors have emerged about the presence of Fable, some speak of Avowed and even Hellblade 2, while Atlus has already let slip Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, which could have been two of the biggest surprises expected at the event.

The live broadcast of the actual Xbox Games Showcase will start at 19:00with the conference that will be followed live and commented in all its 90 minutes of duration, with the keynote dedicated to Starfield immediately following, the latter lasting about 20 minutes.

Later, starting at 22:00, we will also follow the PC Gaming Show 2023which seems to be another conference really full of information, presentations and news since we are talking about dozens of games present, so we will have a night again today.

On our pages you will also find the complete calendar with all the other appointments of this rich videogame summer. We will follow all events live on Twitch and on our pages you will find the complete coverage, including news, specials and insights.

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive the notifications about new videos! We also remind you to subscribe to our Telegram group.