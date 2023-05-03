Microsoft officially announces the date ofXbox Games Showcase of this 2023, to be held Sunday 11 June at 7.00pm (Italian time), immediately followed by the live broadcast dedicated to Starfield.

L’Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct Double Feature both will be available on the channels Xbox Twitch, Xbox YouTube, Xbox Twitch ASL And XboxFacebook with news and updates on upcoming titles on Xbox, PC and Cloud Gaming. For more information, you can consult theXbox Wire Post.

Also, the June 13th will be held onXbox Games Showcase Extendedan in-depth program featuring interviews focused on what’s new at the Xbox Games Showcase and other updates from its partners.

Source: Microsoft