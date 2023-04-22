













Xbox gamers can no longer share their videos directly to Twitter

Microsoft disabled the feature that allowed its users to share their videos and screenshots directly on Twitter, from your Xbox console. However, he stated the following:

“You can still share your favorite moments on Twitter through the Xbox app for Android and iOS,” however, no longer directly.

Microsoft announced that:

“Smart cross-platform campaigns will no longer be supported on Twitter”,

and this will apply from April 25, 2023. However, other social networks will continue to work as usual —Facebook and Instagram—.

The reason why Xbox users will no longer be able to share their content because Twitter now requires companies to pay certain fees to enjoy these benefits. However, it seems that Microsoft is refusing this.

Source: Microsoft

This is the reason why Xbox gave up on keeping the feature for its users.

Other Xbox and Twitter issues

However, this is not the only thing that happens. Recently, Elon Musk publicly accused Microsoft of using Twitter data illegally —without permission—, and threatened to take legal action on the matter.

However, the company has not declared a position. Let’s see how things continue now that the new owner of the social network continues to mobilize its new implementations. It definitely won’t be the last we hear about it.

