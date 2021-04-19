Every day that passes a new Xbox rumor arises that little by little is painting the way about what the company could possibly have prepared for us. This weekend, through a podcast, it was revealed that Xbox Game Studios would be working on four new IPs, including a Spinoff of an existing one. This left viewers with many doubts, questions that unfortunately were not answered.
It was through the GameOnDaily podcast (minute 12:35), where Miles Dompier from Windows Central Gaming, commented what Xbox was preparing for this year and the next. Supposedly, Dompier has “news” on four new AAA projects that Microsoft would be working on, which would have nothing to do with Kojima’s rumored new game.
Xbox Game Studios would be working on four new IPs
According to the podcast video, Miles Dompier comments on the information without sharing more details, so as not to give spoilers and ruin the expectation. It details (translated): “Three of these are new IPs, one is a derivative of an existing IP… I will say that one of them is something I would never have imagined from this team and in this genre. So one of them really surprised me in terms of what it is, what is its scope and who is doing it. “
Recall that days ago, Jez Corden from Windows Central, also shared information about an upcoming Xbox game, saying that “It’s a AAA game coming to Xbox with an ambitious open and connected world.” Several began to speculate that it could be projects related to Ubisoft or SEGA, but they assured that it is none of the above.
In addition to all of the above, Dompier added regarding the Jez Corden rumor that “It’s probably the most advanced and the first we’ll see.” As we get closer to the next E3, more details are coming to light regarding the new projects, which appear to be very large.
Of course all this they are only rumors that must be taken with great discretion, but what is certain is that Microsoft is working on big projects to give it that exclusive boost that Xbox Series X / S lacks. We will see if some news about future Xbox Game Studios projects will be announced at the next virtual video game fair.
