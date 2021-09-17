The studies that make up Xbox they mostly have different teams, which have as many games in development. While we’ve already mentioned a few recently, NVIDIA’s recently shared game list adds new ones.

The NVIDIA database that leaked a few days ago and that NVIDIA has recognized, contains codenames like Project Typhoon, Project Holland, or even Project Woodstock. But these three are actually already associated with existing games: Contraband, Fable and Forza Horizon 5. While NVIDIA said many of the games on the list were only hypothetically added, the Windows Central site shared two alleged titles in development at Xbox Game Studios.

The first has the code name Project “Indus” and is in development by Oxide Games. Journalist Jez Corden says he heard about it in the spring of 2021 and that the NVIDIA leak now allows him to say more. Project Indus is said to be a strategy game developed by Oxide Games, known for its work on the real-time strategy (RTS) title Ashes of the Singularity. Apparently the gameplay of the game would be very similar to the Civilization series with turn-based, city-building, diplomacy or espionage phases.

The second has the code name Project “Cobalt” and it would be the new title of InXile. We have known for some time that inXile Entertainment is currently developing a great new game, last May the studio also teased on social media by showing a first-person role-playing game. According to Windows Central, the code name of the game would be Cobalt and it would be set in a Steampunk universe inspired by the industrial revolution. So one should expect “steam engines, airships, retro-futuristic robots, dark streets of the Victorian era and more”. The image illustrating Project Cobalt was shared on Artstation by an artist currently working at inXile, Aleksander Danilovac.

As we have seen in recent months, Microsoft has many projects in the pipeline and some, announced for years, are still slow to show themselves. We can mention in particular Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, announced for almost two years at the Game Awards. But others are still unreleased: among them a new game in the Minecraft universe under development by Mojang and World’s Edge that would work with other partners for other Age of Empires licensed games.

