Microsoft has officially announced the date and time of its summer showcase in “replacement” of E3, and if last year’s one had already been widely appreciated and gave the opportunity to discover a lot of information on many games in development, exclusive and otherwise, we have reason to believe that once again this year we will have to prepare ourselves to see a considerable amount of content.

Reinforcing this premonition is an infographic created by a user on Twitter, which easily conveniently showcases the impressive amount of games in development at the Xbox Game Studios: over 30 development studios are involved in over 60 projects!

The infographic also includes live service projects whose development continues (such as Fallout 76 and Grounded), but also noisy or unconfirmed productions (such as the “various unannounced projects” at Double Finea probable Wolfenstein 3 At Machine Games and the mysterious Project Dragonwhich will be published for IO Interactive).



In addition to these, of course, there are all the projects already confirmed for which a release date is expected, for example Redfall from Arkane Studios or Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theoryextended gameplay, such as Starfieldwhose release on 11 November would already be “carved in stone”To quote Todd Howard, or just more info, as per Contraband by Avalanche Studiosof which we only had a teaser trailer.

All this confirms the frightening amount of projects that the various development studios are working on: will the recent acquisitions bear fruit?