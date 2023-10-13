The ever hyperactive Klobrille wasted no time and, immediately after the announcement of theacquisition of Activision Blizzardpublished aimage summary of the current situation of Xbox Game Studios with all Microsoft teams including those of the newly acquired publisher.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that it has attempted an operation of this kind, but now the infographic has a different value, because the acquisition has actually taken place concretized.

Xbox Game Studios, an unofficial infographic featuring all the Microsoft teams

In the image, which is not official but still very complete in terms of information, we can have an idea of ​​the galaxy that Xbox Game Studios has become in recent years.

There amount of teams that are now part of Xbox Game Studios is impressive: to the 15 that make up the “original” nucleus (even if many of these were acquired relatively recently) are added the 8 ZeniMax teams with Bethesda and the others, but to these must now be added another 24 Activision Blizzard teams (considering the various sections of Blizzard which act as separate teams).