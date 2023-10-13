The ever hyperactive Klobrille wasted no time and, immediately after the announcement of theacquisition of Activision Blizzardpublished aimage summary of the current situation of Xbox Game Studios with all Microsoft teams including those of the newly acquired publisher.
Furthermore, this is not the first time that it has attempted an operation of this kind, but now the infographic has a different value, because the acquisition has actually taken place concretized.
In the image, which is not official but still very complete in terms of information, we can have an idea of the galaxy that Xbox Game Studios has become in recent years.
There amount of teams that are now part of Xbox Game Studios is impressive: to the 15 that make up the “original” nucleus (even if many of these were acquired relatively recently) are added the 8 ZeniMax teams with Bethesda and the others, but to these must now be added another 24 Activision Blizzard teams (considering the various sections of Blizzard which act as separate teams).
A truly special case
Making a total count, if we consider every single detached team, it would therefore be about 47 development teamsa truly incredible amount, which brings Microsoft to a very particular level among the three main gaming hardware manufacturers.
Based on what has emerged so far, it is very likely that the Activision Blizzard teams will continue to operate as a rather detached by Microsoft, as those of ZeniMax have partially done so far, but this does not mean that they are an integral part of the first party teams of Xbox Game Studios.
Today we had the official announcement from Microsoft on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the abandonment of Bobby Kotick from the role of CEO, expected by the end of 2023.
