Xbox continues with its plans to grow the brand both in positioning services and in exclusive video games, since in recent times it has been characterized by hiring and acquiring studios to form the foundations of the future. Today, Xbox Game Studios Publishing has confirmed that Portal designer Kim Swift has joined the team. to work on the innovation of own indies games for Xbox.
Through the official Twitter account, Xbox Game Studios Publishing has confirmed the news that had been rumored some time ago, a video game expert joins the ranks of the area to accelerate innovation and collaborate with independent studios to create games for the cloud. Kim Swift has vast experience in creating videogames, since in addition to Portal, she worked in large franchises such as Half-Life and Star Wars Battlefront.
Xbox Game Studios Publishing recruits Kim Swift into its ranks
Our team focuses on three pillars in our games: Community, Innovation and Inclusivity. Today, @ K2TheSwift joins us in XGS Publishing to accelerate our Innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud.
Welcome to the team, Kim! pic.twitter.com/pM3E5Xxyrt
– Xbox Game Studios Publishing (@XboxPublishing) June 21, 2021
All Xbox Game Studios games that will use Unreal Engine 5
As we can see in the tweet, with great emotion, together with a clear and powerful message, the new member of Xbox Game Studios Publishing is welcomed (translated): “Our team focuses on three pillars of our games: community, innovation and inclusion. Today, @ K2TheSwift “joins us at XGS Publishing to accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to create games for the cloud.”
A great developer and creative mind joins the ranks of Xbox, whose experience will undoubtedly create fantastic games exclusive to Microsoft. Everything seems to indicate that the constant acquisitions of studies and hiring of personnel, do not do more than strengthen and create a great video game empire, a solid brand that in the future will have great exclusives worthy of admiration.
