Matt Bootythe head of the Xbox Game Studiossaid that both gamers and the industry in general, and therefore also the press, should understand that the biggest games now have development cycles about 4-6 years old.

The Xbox executive touched on the subject in an interview granted to Axios, where he said, in relation to high-budget titles: “I think that I think the industry and the fans are a little behind in understanding that games don’t they develop more in two or three years. It takes four, five and six years.”

Booty’s comment comes in the face of many criticisms leveled by fans at announcement timing of games, especially some that didn’t appear at the recent Xbox Games Show, which often fail to take into account the current reality of the market and how much development cycles have grown.

During past generations we were used to much more frequent launches of individual series games. For example, in the Xbox 360 generation we saw the arrival of more chapters of series such as Halo and Gears of War during the console’s life cycle, but today it is no longer possible to have the same rhythms, unless you dedicate a lot of enormous resources to each individual series, a possibility which, however, can only be taken into consideration with successes such as Call of Duty and which in any case requires immense time and organisation.

The growth in development time is due in large part to the increase in public expectations, as Booty explained to Axios: “Expectations are higher. The level of fidelity that we are able to launch has increased.”