A’infographic show how they will be Xbox Game Studios and which development teams they will include after the acquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich should theoretically be finalized over the next month.
A new agreement between Microsoft and the CMA should in fact arrive by mid-August, eliminating the last obstacle in the face of this important operation, which will in fact go to multiply the number of first party studies available to the house in Redmond.
The news from Activision and Blizzard
Compared to the acquisitions that have already taken place, the arrival of Activision and Blizzard will bring development teams such as Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer GamesRaven Software, High Moon Studios, Toys for Bob, Beenox and eight different territorial divisions of Blizzard.
To these realities will also be added King, the company specializing in mobile games which over the years has given life to the famous Candy Crush Saga and its many spin-offs, and which will undoubtedly prove to be an important resource for Microsoft to have a presence on iOS and Android.
