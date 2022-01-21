Infographic showing all Xbox Game Studios ongoing projects

XboxEra’s SoulsNinja has made ainfographic showing all ongoing projects of development in the Xbox Game Studios, including those only rumored. The most interesting part is also the inclusion of the developers who report to Activision Blizzard, who add a lot of meat to the fire.

More than anything else, it is a really convenient way to get a summary of the activity of the now very numerous early Xbox studies, which are also often difficult to remember all of them. After all, we are talking about more than thirty software houses, for more than fifty projects (only the known ones), so we are facing numbers that are starting to become important.

It is interesting that the infographic also shows live service games, that is, those already available but with continuous support from the developers. This is a great way to make people understand how wide the activity of certain realities is, beyond the announcements.

It must be said that putting Activision Blizzard in the pile right now can be a gamble, as the operation has not yet been finalized. But it’s still handy to have a complete picture of the situation.