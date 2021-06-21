Xbox Games Studios Publishing appointed the lead designer of Portal, Kim Swift as the new senior director of the cloud gaming sector. Microsoft announced the news on XGS Publishing’s Twitter account and said Swift will help. “to accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to create games for the cloudSwift confirmed the news on LinkedIn by updating her job profile.

The designer most recently worked as the director of game design at Stadia Games & Entertainment, where she was a key guide in the editorial department and also oversaw a first-party experimental research and development team.

As we know, Google recently closed its Stadia first-party game studios to focus as a platform provider, leading to a mini-exodus at the cloud gaming company. Beyond that, Swift has spent time at other major companies including EA, Amazon, and Airtight Games. He also spent more than four years working at Valve, where he worked as a project lead and lead designer on Portal, and also contributed to both Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 development as a designer and artist.

Our team focuses on three pillars in our games: Community, Innovation and Inclusivity. Today, @ K2TheSwift joins us in XGS Publishing to accelerate our Innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud. Welcome to the team, Kim! pic.twitter.com/pM3E5Xxyrt – Xbox Game Studios Publishing (@XboxPublishing) June 21, 2021

Staying on the subject: Xbox is thinking about how to bring its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to TV through the cloud.

