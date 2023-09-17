According to what was reported by the Director of Live Game Operations of Xbox Game Studiosso a person informed of the facts, the Xbox first party teams are currently working on “more than a dozen projects” in progress.

Crystin Cox reported the information during an interview published during GDC and, for some reason, only recently resurfaced thanks to the reporting of some Twitter users including the usual “Idle Slot”.

The interview can be followed in the video above, in which Cox says something about the work underway at Microsoft first parties.

The Xbox executive speaks of “over a dozen” games in development at the internal teams of Xbox Game Studios but also “another dozen” of games that would be in development at external studios, presumably such as third party exclusives or something like that.