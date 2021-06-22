Kim Swift, one of Valve’s most illustrious talents, joins the Xbox team to accelerate the firm’s innovation.

Microsoft continues to bet heavily on growing the family of Xbox Game Studios with new teams or talents working at full service for the Redmond company. Now Kim Swift joins, who is especially known for being one of the main designers of the Portal saga. A luxury signing for Xbox.

As stated in the introduction tweet, Swift joins Xbox Game Studios to work on its distribution program, and its functions will be those of “Accelerate innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud”. He will contribute his knowledge to help other teams and make the result of the works that reach the Xbox family of consoles even better.

The Xbox Game Studios family continues to growIn addition to being one of the main people in charge of the Portal saga, she also collaborated in other major Valve projects such as Left 4 Dead or Half Life 2. After leaving Gabe Newell’s firm, she started her own projects with games like Quantum Conundrum, another Portal-like puzzle adventure. After that he worked on the project of Star Wars canceled by EA Motive or also in Battlefront 2. His last position was in Amazon.

During the past Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021, Microsoft opted to present a lot of titles with a very high rate. Also, most of the games are going to be present in Xbox Game Pass, the company’s star service with which we can instantly access dozens of games simply by paying a monthly subscription, which you can now get for one euro for the first three months.

