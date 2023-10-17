In 2017 there were essentially six Xbox Game Studios; Rare, Turn 10, 343 Industries, The Coalition, Mojang and Xbox Game Studios Publishing. Consider that at the time not even Playground Games had yet to be acquired, despite already working exclusively for Xbox (it will be in 2018).

Leavening

In the space of about six years though, Microsoft has accomplished a multitude of things acquisitions, which greatly increased the number of development studios under his direct control. The animation therefore includes XGS managed directly by the Redmond house, eight under the Bethesda brand, ten under the Activision brand, nine under the Blizzard brand and more than eleven that are dealing with mobile games, including King. It should be said that many of Activision and Blizzard’s studios are working on a handful of projects at the same time, especially related to the Call of Duty series. Let’s say that it is a bit naive to believe that Microsoft would dismantle a machine that works so well and that works on enormously successful series, such as Call of Duty, to make it do something else. So the number of studios does not correspond to an equal number of games that will be produced in the future.