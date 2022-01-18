We continue to shed some light on the changes that could take place if theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, taking a look at what the list would be team first party inside Xbox Game Studios with the addition of internal studies to the new addition.

Obviously, we must always consider that the acquisition will only end in 2023 and it is not even said that it will happen or that it will be completely concluded, so we are still on a hypothetical level, but if everything goes as it should go, these would be the internal teams of Xbox Game Studios, updated after the acquisition of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard:

Microsoft