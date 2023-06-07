What do they risk theXbox Game Showcase and the Summer Game Fest? For presentation events, the expectations they have become a real poison, especially when they are blown out of proportion. More than thirty games were shown during the PlayStation Showcase, but for many it is as if there is nothing to play on PS5 in the coming months. It doesn’t matter that a couple of weeks later Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 were launched, just to give two examples of titles that are enjoying great success and it doesn’t matter that the next few months will be clogged with releases, starting with Final Fantasy 16 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: the expectation was that new single player games from PlayStation Studios were presented and everything else doesn’t matter.

Keeping expectations low, or more simply diluting them, in these cases would lead to evaluating things better, giving greater prominence to what is presented, instead of concentrating on what is absent or what one thought should be present (the disappointment for the lack information on Hollow Knight: Silksong Direct after Direct became a meme, for example). There are some games that appear during these events that don’t get the slightest bit of attention. It is true that not everything can be liked, but wisdom would like us to develop a minimum of adaptability, even to discover new or different experiences from those we usually choose. The result is that of the various events held throughout the year, there are very few that “satisfy” the core audience, always ready to superimpose their wishes on whatever is shown.

The Xbox Game Showcase and Summer Game Fest are likely to suffer a similar fate to the PlayStation Showcase, should they be met with excessive expectations. The invitation, which we know will fall on deaf ears, is to take them for what they will be. Perhaps they will both be explosive, but even if they do not correspond exactly to what we dream, it would be appropriate to evaluate them for what they will say, more than for what they will not say or will not be able to say.

After all, it is expected that dozens of new games, if not hundreds, considering major and minor events. In the event that he comes out very disappointed, it would be appropriate to do an examination of conscience to understand if it is all those who publish and develop video games who are wrong, or if we are the ones who have some problem with the current world of video games.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.