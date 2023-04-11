A leak may have revealed some key details about theXbox Game Showcase and on Starfield Directespecially the duration of the two events, which will be connected, and their timetable. Taking you back to Twitter was insider @_h0x0d_, who wrote:

“Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct = June 11, 2023, 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Pacific Time)”

Translating, the show organized by Microsoft should start at 19:00, Italian time, and last for two hours, until 21:00. In a subsequent post, the division of the show: the first 90 minutes should be dedicated to the general event, while the last thirty to only Starfield.

Of course it is fair to specify that this is unofficial information, i.e. that Microsoft’s confirmation is missing. Let’s say that these are probable details that come from a source considered reliable. For now, however, let’s not draw any conclusions and we await the last word, which belongs to the Redmond house.