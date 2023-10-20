It’s not about official data and confirmed, therefore they should still be taken as simple rumors, but Omdia’s estimates are based on some analyzes that could make a certain sense, therefore they should not be discarded a priori. It should be noted, as reported, that the share of 41.7 million users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass would also result from counting the Game Pass tier Core recently inserted to replace the old Xbox Live Gold.

We haven’t had any updated information on the for several months now subscribers to Xbox Game Pass therefore it is interesting to note how Omg an independent market analysis company, recently estimated that these are currently at quota 41.7 million also considering Game Pass Core subscribers.

Half of the total are Ultimate subscribers

According to Omdia, half of the subscribers would be in the Ultimate tier

This would therefore be the total population of Xbox players with a subscription. According to Omdia, “about half of the total subscribers will be in the Xbox Game Pass tier Ultimate by the end of 2023,” which is another interesting vision.

We remind you that the official data provided by Microsoft so far still remains that relating to 25 million users, but it is now several months old and also does not yet include the Game Pass Core tier, considering that it was released when Xbox Live Gold still existed .

It should also be noted that, according to Omdia, the figure would be lower than the total amount of users subscribed to PlayStation Plus, which according to estimates by the analysis company would be at 50.1 million. This last figure is also suspicious at best, considering that the last one officially provided by Sony was around 47 million, but the company has stopped providing this information precisely.