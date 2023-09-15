Xbox Game Pass would now have over 30 million subscribers: this is what it was possible to read on the LinkedIn page of Craig McNary, Senior Director of Global Brand and Integrated Marketing, InsiderGaming reported. You can see in the image below what the manager’s page reported.
We speak in the past tense because at the time of writing this news McNary’s page has been updated and no longer includes any reference to the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It is not clear at the moment whether the change was due to the fact that the figure was incorrect or whether he simply realized that he could not reveal this number.
30 million for Game Pass: good or bad?
The question now is whether 30 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers is a good number or not. The latest data shared by Microsoft regarding subscribers to the service is 25 million and dates back to November 2022: at that time, the company also stated that its goal was 35 million for 2022.
This figure appeared during the CMA’s investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It should also be said that Sony had reported 29 million subscribers. Both sides find themselves in a position where they want to bend the numbers to their advantage, but let’s assume that Microsoft’s numbers are the correct ones.
In about a year, so there would be a growth of 5 million subscribershowever far from the objectives set for last year.
