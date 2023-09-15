Xbox Game Pass would now have over 30 million subscribers: this is what it was possible to read on the LinkedIn page of Craig McNary, Senior Director of Global Brand and Integrated Marketing, InsiderGaming reported. You can see in the image below what the manager’s page reported.

The old version of Craig McNary’s LinkedIn page

We speak in the past tense because at the time of writing this news McNary’s page has been updated and no longer includes any reference to the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It is not clear at the moment whether the change was due to the fact that the figure was incorrect or whether he simply realized that he could not reveal this number.