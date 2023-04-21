In a long article dedicated to the current situation of Xboxes and in Microsoft’s latest missteps, Windows Central reporter Jez Corden revealed that some AA and indie development studios are worry from the model Xbox Game Pass and the impact it’s having on the entire platform.

Corden: “I’ve spoken to some AA and indie developers over the past few weeks and they’ve told me that they’re still very skeptical about Xbox Game Pass and the impact it’s having on the platform.” Why you are wondering. According to Corden: “Indie developers no longer see an opportunity to make money on Xbox when they find themselves in the situation of not being approved for Xbox Game Pass, for whatever reason. Microsoft cares deeply about Xbox Game Pass and With more of its games coming to the service, like Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall and the upcoming Starfield, opportunities for smaller developers to get exposure are dwindling.”

For Corden, Microsoft is aware of the situation and its goal would be to grow users to the point that there is room for everyone, trying to capture all possible niches, as Netflix has done. The fact remains that after years of growth and optimism, the Game Pass model is starting to show the first problems, which may not be very easy to solve.