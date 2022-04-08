Almost half of the players PlayStation And Nintendo (46%) in the United States would consider enrolling in Xbox Game Pass if the service added the main titles Activision Blizzard.

This is according to a YouGov poll, which surveyed 1,200 US and 1,200 British adults in January.

In the UK, 48% of Xbox players indicated that inclusion of Activision titles in Game Pass could push subscription, ahead of 29% of PlayStation users, 26% of Nintendo and PC players and 20% of gamers on smartphone.

In January it was announced that Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $ 68.7 billion deal, the largest ever in the video game industry, which would give the Xbox maker exclusive ownership of franchises including Call of Duty. Warcraft, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot and Guitar Hero.

“Soon, we will be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog.“Microsoft Gaming CEO said at the time Phil Spencer.

Microsoft hopes to complete the deal in the first half of 2023.

Microsoft has said it will continue to launch Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty titles, for PlayStation consoles following the acquisition and beyond existing contractual arrangements, and that it wants to make more of the publisher’s games available to Nintendo players as well.

According to YouGov, 19% of US gamers and 11% of UK gamers said the Call of Duty franchise would consider joining Xbox Game Pass.

Source: VGC.