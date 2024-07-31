As August is about to begin, we already know what one of the new additions to the catalogue will be. Xbox Game Pass. Is about Mafia: The Definitive Editionwhich will arrive starting next August 13th. It’s a great opportunity for those who haven’t tried it to try it.

This addition to Xbox Game Pass is the remake of the video game Mafia which came out in 2002. It uses current technology to give us an excellent recreation that is quite faithful to the original. At the same time, it makes changes to its gameplay to feel like a fairly modern title.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition tells the story of Tommy Angelo. He starts out as a young taxi driver in the city of Lost Heaven in the 1930s, but fate leads him to associate with criminals and rise through the ranks of the Italian mafia.. In addition to good gameplay similar to GTA, it has a very engaging story.

Source: 2K.

If you want to enjoy this game, all you need to do is have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once it’s available on August 13, simply download it and you’re ready to play. Will you give this remake of the first one a chance? Mafia?

What else can we expect on Xbox Game Pass in August?

Xbox Game Pass has not yet shared the total of new additions for August. However, it may release information about the first half of the month in its first few days. Usually they announce new games like this, every two weeks, unless they are a surprise like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Even though there is no official confirmation, the same leaker who got COD right assured that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will arrive in the catalog on August 8. Also, the remasters of Spyro and Tony Hawk 1 + 2 will follow very soon. Do you think we’ll see them this month as well?

