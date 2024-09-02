As reported by the app Xbox Game Pass the Microsoft service catalog will say goodbye to six games for Xbox and/or PC the September 15th including Payday 3. Let’s see the complete list of titles that will soon be removed:

Is the Game Pass September game announcement coming soon?

As per usual practice, all the games listed above will be available for purchase at a 20% discounted price (except for more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days before the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass. An option that could therefore prove advantageous if you want to continue playing one or more of the titles in the list above even if they are no longer included in the service.

Some little monsters from Slime Rancher 2

Usually when the Xbox app updates reporting the removal of one or more games from the catalog, it means that the announcement regarding the next games coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass is near, perhaps even today. All that remains is to wait for communications from Microsoft. In the meantime, we already know several titles already confirmed for the month of September, including Riders Republic and Frostpunk 2.