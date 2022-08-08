The strategy of the gaming division of Microsoft can be considered the most ambitious and has the potential to change history by bringing its game offering to millions of players with no hardware restrictions. This is possible thanks to Xbox Game Pass And Xbox Cloud, services that make the latest generation games possible without limiting them to powerful consoles or computers. The Xbox bet seems to be successful and recently Michael Pachter spoke on the matter.

Pachter talked about one of the biggest topics of the year in the industry: the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft. From his perspective, the acquisition will result in an impressive boost for Xbox Game Pass and this is where the gaming division will reap a significant edge in the market.

According to Pachter, such a deal could boost Game Pass subscribers to 100 million: “The idea of ​​being able to bring video games to every screen you have appeals to a potential market of 3.5 billion. So I don’t think they’re going to get that many subscribers, but will they go from 25 million to 100 million? Yup“.

(FYI) Michael Pachter thinks Microsoft could reach 100 million Game Pass subs if the Activision / Blizzard acquisition goes through pic.twitter.com/TEVqSaBzXh – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) August 5, 2022



Subsequently, Pachter referred to the controversy over the exclusivity of franchises such as Call of Duty when he joins Xbox, which he considers unlikely: “Just as Disney bought Fox to enhance the Disney + offering, they simply didn’t release the movies from theaters, they just put the catalog on the service, just like they do with HBO, and it’s a very clever strategy. This is a great opportunity for Microsoft“.

Source: Pure Xbox