“Xbox has widely maximized its console subscriber base so he’s trying to maximize average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) and bring in new subscribers with the previous higher price,” Elliot told WFCCTech. “Call of Duty is going to bring in more subscribers, so the timing makes sense. Expect more price increases in the future. The PC price increase suggests that growth is starting to saturate in this space as well. Weaning PC gamers off of Steam is nearly impossible…”

PC & Xbox Game Pass are destined to suffer further price increases in the future, at least according to Rhys Elliott, market analyst for MIDiA Research, who says that the recent price increases aim to maximize the service’s profits now that the saturation on console (and probably on PC too) before the launch of Call of Duty and the Redmond giant’s push into mobile and cloud.

Microsoft wants to push gamers to subscribe to Ultimate

Elliot also talked about the changes coming to the basic tier of Game Pass. As you may already know, it will no longer exist as of September 12 (those who are already subscribed will continue to enjoy their benefits) and will be replaced by Xbox Game Pass Standard, a new plan for €14.99 per month, which includes online multiplayer and the basic catalog of the service, but without the day-one games, which will arrive at a later time (unofficially, there is talk of 6 – 12 months, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis).

Game Pass Tier Structure After Price Increases and Changes Expected on September 12

Well, according to Rhys this change is a strategy always aimed at maximizing the profits of the service, offering an ideal middle ground between the Core and the Ultimate (from 17.99 euros per month after the price increase) while at the same time pushing the sales of premium games on day-one.

“GP Console doesn’t grant day-one access to non-F2P games like CoD (Ultimate does), so the Standard tier is basically a confusing legacy tier that doesn’t fit the new direction. Xbox has been hiding Game Pass Console in its store lately, so change was in the air.”

“A replacement for Game Pass Console, Standard is essentially Game Pass Core with a larger library of games (and no first-party day one). This tier is Xbox’s half-step up from Core to Ultimate. The removal of day-one games also re-qualifies some users who didn’t purchase Ultimate. to buy premium games againonce again increasing ARPPU. Cannibalized premium revenue was a huge cost to Xbox (slightly offset by paid early access).”

An image featuring some of the games from Xbox studios coming to Game Pass

“Ultimately, these changes reflect Xbox’s recent strategy: sell fans the Ultimate and increase ARPPU before theHuge mobile/cloud push outside the Xbox platform. PC and console will remain important, but these markets are reaching saturation and Xbox needs growth (it is a public company in a time of efficiency and cuts for big technology).”

Elliot’s reasoning is supported by the latest rumors published by Tom Warren of The Verge, whose sources claim that Xbox intends to reduce the marketing and distribution of consoles in Europe and other countries.